The Valley Buzz
Drinks you'll love, crafted by people who care!
Welcome to
The Valley Buzz
Nestled in the heart of Peoria, AZ, The Valley Buzz exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering selections, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful drink. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a pick-me-up with loved ones, a quick catch-up with friends, or a solo study session. The Valley Buzz offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a quick buzz, and a smile.
Reviews
We love coming here every week! The food the delicious, coffee is great!! But my weakness is the smoothies, The Slide Rock yummmy!! The service is remarkable and the people are amazing!! Great place to get your morning coffee and/or drink.
LOVEEEEE THIS PLACE. My friends and I found this place a couple months ago and since then we've been coming back to do homework and study. All drinks are delicious! Perfect place to study, hang out, or do homework. Every single staff member here is very welcoming and sweet. They have açaí bowls now that are so yummmyyy. They'll even fix your drink if you're not happy with it. I don't think it's possible to say anything bad about this place.
My spouse and I have been coming to The Valley Buzz for a few months and hands down, theyre the best. They recognize their regulars and even if youre not a regular, they take the time to get to know you. Came in for my birthday today and they went out of their way to make today a bit more special for me. Love this place so much!