The Valley Buzz 20283 North Lake Pleasant Road, Unit 109
COFFEE
SIGNATURE DRINKS
Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
cinnamon brown sugar, topped with cinnamon
Too Nutty
macadamia nut, hazelnut
Camelback
mocha, hazelnut
Birthday Cake
white chocolate, almond, vanilla
Blondie
white chocolate, caramel, with caramel drizzle
Chocolate Joy
mocha, almond, coconut
White Tanks
white chocolate, toasted marshmallow
ENERGY DRINKS
SECRET MENU ENERGY DRINKS
Aloha
Orange, Peach, Strawberry, Banana
Barbie
Peach, Strawberry, White Chocolate
Beach Zen
Passionfruit, Pineapple, Strawberry, Lemonade
Berry Electric
Blueberry, Blue Raspberry, Lime
Big Chew
Strawberry, Vanilla, Banana
Boss Babe
Banana, Orange, Strawberry
Cherry on Top
Cherry, Vanilla, Coconut
Citrus Splash
Blood Orange, Strawberry, Lemonade
Code Red
Pineapple, Coconut, Cherry
Creamsicle
Peach, Vanilla, Orange
Dragon
Dragonfruit, Lemonade, Slice of Lemon
Electric Sour
Green Apple, Pomegranate, Raspberry
Fire Cracker
Orange, Pomegranate, Raspberry
Fruit Roll Up
Strawberry, Lavender
Gummies
Pomegranate, Watermelon, Strawberry
Havasu
Blueberry, Raspberry, Coconut, Lemonade
Jigsaw
Pomegranate, Peach, Kiwi
Lagoon
Coconut, Blueberry, Blue Raspberry, Lemonade
Melon Head
Watermelon, Strawberry
Mermaid
Blue Raspberry, Coconut, Kiwi
Night Rider
Blue Raspberry, Lavender, Pomegranate
Outta This World
Almond, Kiwi, Blue Raspberry
Paradise
Banana, Coconut, Pineapple
Pixie Dust
Raspberry, Pomegranate, Almond
Red Jelly
watermelon, peach
Rocky Point
Coconut, Pineapple, Guava
Shark Bite
Cherry, Coconut, Vanilla, Cream, Strawberry Purée Drizzle
Sour Melon
Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Sour Candy
Sweeter the Berry
Cranberry, Blackberry, Raspberry
Teleport
Blue Raspberry, Pomegranate
Tornado
Vanilla, Coconut, Lime
Triton
Blue Raspberry, Coconut, Lime
Tropic
Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple
VooDoo
Mango, Coconut, Pineapple
ITALIAN SODAS
AÇAI BOWLS
Sedona Bowl
topped with strawberries, banana, granola, and honey
Brazilian Bowl
topped with mango, strawberries, kiwi, granola, and honey
Volcano Bowl
topped with coconut oil, strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, and granola
Maui Wowie Bowl
topped with pineapple, cashews, cacao nibs, bee pollen, toasted coconut, granola, and honey
BYO Acai Bowl
Cleanse Bowl
topped with coconut oil, banana, pineapple, strawberries, granola, and lemon zest
Vortex Bowl
topped with blueberries, banana, toasted coconut, chia & flax seeds, granola, and honey
Red Rock Bowl
topped with raspberries, banana, goji berries, granola, and red raspberry puree
The Big Kahuna
topped with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, pineapple, toasted coconut, almond butter drizzle, granola, and coconut oil
Awaken Bowl
topped with raspberries, almonds, golden raisins, granola, lemon zest, and honey
Summit Bowl
topped with strawberries, shaved chocolate, cashews, granola, and honey
SMOOTHIES
LIGHT BITES
Bagel
single bagel, with your choice of avocado, cream cheese, peanut butter or jelly topping
Breakfast Sandwich
with sausage or bacon, egg, and cheese$5.95
Egg Sandwich$4.95
Fruit Bowl
strawberries, blueberries, mangos, and kiwis$4.95
Oatmeal
topped with blueberry, banana, agave, and cinnamon$4.25
Pancake Sandwich
maple pancake, sausage, egg & cheese$5.95
Plain Bagel$2.95
Yogurt Parfait
yogurt with granola, strawberries, and blueberrries$5.25OUT OF STOCK