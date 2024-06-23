The Valley Buzz 9069 West Olive Ave. Ste 107
SIGNATURE DRINKS
- Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
cinnamon brown sugar, topped with cinnamon
- Too Nutty
macadamia nut, hazelnut
- Camelback
mocha, hazelnut
- Birthday Cake
white chocolate, almond, vanilla
- Blondie
white chocolate, caramel, with caramel drizzle
- Chocolate Joy
mocha, almond, coconut
- White Tanks
white chocolate, toasted marshmallow
ENERGY DRINKS
ITALIAN SODAS
NON-COFFEE
AÇAI BOWLS
- Sedona Bowl
topped with strawberries, banana, granola, and honey
- Brazilian Bowl
topped with mango, strawberries, kiwi, granola, and honey
- Volcano Bowl
topped with coconut oil, strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, and granola
- Maui Wowie Bowl
topped with pineapple, cashews, cacao nibs, bee pollen, toasted coconut, granola, and honey
- BYO Acai Bowl
SMOOTHIES
LIGHT BITES
- Oatmeal
topped with blueberry, banana, agave, and cinnamon$4.25
- Breakfast Sandwich
with sausage or bacon, egg, and cheese$5.95
- Pancake Sandwich
maple pancake, sausage, and egg$5.95
- Bagel
single bagel, with your choice of avocado, cream cheese, peanut butter or jelly topping
- Yogurt Parfait
yogurt with granola, strawberries, and blueberrries$5.25
AZ Sunset
piña colada, strawberry