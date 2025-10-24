The Valley Buzz 9069 West Olive Ave. Ste 107
COFFEE
SIGNATURE DRINKS
Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
cinnamon brown sugar, topped with cinnamon
Too Nutty
macadamia nut, hazelnut
Camelback
mocha, hazelnut
Birthday Cake
white chocolate, almond, vanilla
Blondie
white chocolate, caramel, with caramel drizzle
Chocolate Joy
mocha, almond, coconut
White Tanks
white chocolate, toasted marshmallow
FALL SPECIALTY DRINKS
Autumn Breeze
pineapple, cranberry, orange, redbull
Candy Apple
green apple, with caramel drizzle, redbull
Maple Latte
maple with caramel drizzle and cinnamon
Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte
blend of chai spices and pumpkin flavor
Pumpkin Spice Latte
espresso with pumpkin, vanilla, and cinnamon
Toffee Nut Shaken Espresso
toffee nut, topped with cinnamon
ENERGY DRINKS
SECRET MENU ENERGY DRINKS
Aloha
Orange, Peach, Strawberry, Banana
Barbie
Peach, Strawberry, White Chocolate
Beach Zen
Passionfruit, Pineapple, Strawberry, Lemonade
Berry Electric
Blueberry, Blue Raspberry, Lime
Big Chew
Strawberry, Vanilla, Banana
Boss Babe
Banana, Orange, Strawberry
Cherry on Top
Cherry, Vanilla, Coconut
Citrus Splash
Blood Orange, Strawberry, Lemonade
Code Red
Pineapple, Coconut, Cherry
Creamsicle
Peach, Vanilla, Orange
Dragon
Dragonfruit, Lemonade, Slice of Lemon
Electric Sour
Green Apple, Pomegranate, Raspberry
Fire Cracker
Orange, Pomegranate, Raspberry
Fruit Roll Up
Strawberry, Lavender
Gummies
Pomegranate, Watermelon, Strawberry
Havasu
Blueberry, Raspberry, Coconut, Lemonade
Jigsaw
Pomegranate, Peach, Kiwi
Lagoon
Coconut, Blueberry, Blue Raspberry, Lemonade
Melon Head
Watermelon, Strawberry
Mermaid
Blue Raspberry, Coconut, Kiwi
Night Rider
Blue Raspberry, Lavender, Pomegranate
Outta This World
Almond, Kiwi, Blue Raspberry
Paradise
Banana, Coconut, Pineapple
Pixie Dust
Raspberry, Pomegranate, Almond
Red Jelly
watermelon, peach
Rocky Point
Coconut, Pineapple, Guava
Shark Bite
Cherry, Coconut, Vanilla, Cream, Strawberry Purée Drizzle
Sour Melon
Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Sour Candy
Sweeter the Berry
Cranberry, Blackberry, Raspberry
Teleport
Blue Raspberry, Pomegranate
Tornado
Vanilla, Coconut, Lime
Triton
Blue Raspberry, Coconut, Lime
Tropic
Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple
VooDoo
Mango, Coconut, Pineapple
ITALIAN SODAS
NON-COFFEE
AÇAI BOWLS
Breeze Bowl
topped with strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, honey, and granola
Buzz Bowl
topped with strawberry, banana, honey, and granola
BYO Acai Bowl
acai base, three toppings, your choice of organic honey, coconut oil, or agave, and granola
Island Bowl
topped with strawberry, mango, kiwi, coconut oil, and granola
Oasis Bowl
topped with blueberry, kiwi, pineapple, goji berries, honey, and granola
Paradise Bowl
topped with mango, pineapple, banana, cashews, bee pollen, honey, and granola
Phoenix Bowl
topped with strawberry, shaved chocolate, sliced almonds, honey, and granola
Power Bowl
topped with protein puffs, strawberry, blueberry, kiwi, banana, raspberry, coconut oil, and granola
Sunrise Bowl
topped with pineapple, banana, toasted coconut, flax seeds, honey, and granola
Zona Bowl
topped with strawberry, banana, peanut butter drizzle, nutella drizzle, and granola
SMOOTHIES
LIGHT BITES
Bagel
single bagel, with your choice of avocado, cream cheese, peanut butter or jelly topping
Breakfast Sandwich
with sausage or bacon, egg, and cheese$5.95
Egg Sandwich$4.95
Fruit Bowl
strawberries, blueberries, mangos, and kiwis$4.95
Oatmeal
topped with blueberry, banana, agave, and cinnamon$5.25
Pancake Sandwich
maple pancake, sausage, egg & cheese$5.95OUT OF STOCK
Plain Bagel$2.95
Yogurt Parfait
yogurt with granola, strawberries, and blueberrries$5.25
