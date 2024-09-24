The Valley Buzz 9069 West Olive Ave. Ste 107
SIGNATURE DRINKS
- Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
cinnamon brown sugar, topped with cinnamon
- Too Nutty
macadamia nut, hazelnut
- Camelback
mocha, hazelnut
- Birthday Cake
white chocolate, almond, vanilla
- Blondie
white chocolate, caramel, with caramel drizzle
- Chocolate Joy
mocha, almond, coconut
- White Tanks
white chocolate, toasted marshmallow
ENERGY DRINKS
SECRET MENU ENERGY DRINKS
- Aloha
Orange, Peach, Strawberry, Banana
- Barbie
Peach, Strawberry, White Chocolate
- Beach Zen
Passionfruit, Pineapple, Strawberry, Lemonade
- Berry Electric
Blueberry, Blue Raspberry, Lime
- Big Chew
Strawberry, Vanilla, Banana
- Boss Babe
Banana, Orange, Strawberry
- Cherry on Top
Cherry, Vanilla, Coconut
- Citrus Splash
Blood Orange, Strawberry, Lemonade
- Code Red
Pineapple, Coconut, Cherry
- Creamsicle
Peach, Vanilla, Orange
- Dragon
Dragonfruit, Lemonade, Slice of Lemon
- Electric Sour
Green Apple, Pomegranate, Raspberry
- Fire Cracker
Orange, Pomegranate, Raspberry
- Fruit Roll Up
Strawberry, Lavender
- Gummies
Pomegranate, Watermelon, Strawberry
- Havasu
Blueberry, Raspberry, Coconut, Lemonade
- Jigsaw
Pomegranate, Peach, Kiwi
- Lagoon
Coconut, Blueberry, Blue Raspberry, Lemonade
- Melon Head
Watermelon, Strawberry
- Mermaid
Blue Raspberry, Coconut, Kiwi
- Night Rider
Blue Raspberry, Lavender, Pomegranate
- Outta This World
Almond, Kiwi, Blue Raspberry
- Paradise
Banana, Coconut, Pineapple
- Pixie Dust
Raspberry, Pomegranate, Almond
- Red Jelly
watermelon, peach
- Rocky Point
Coconut, Pineapple, Guava
- Shark Bite
Cherry, Coconut, Vanilla, Cream, Strawberry Purée Drizzle
- Sour Melon
Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Sour Candy
- Sweeter the Berry
Cranberry, Blackberry, Raspberry
- Teleport
Blue Raspberry, Pomegranate
- Tornado
Vanilla, Coconut, Lime
- Triton
Blue Raspberry, Coconut, Lime
- Tropic
Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple
- VooDoo
Mango, Coconut, Pineapple
ITALIAN SODAS
NON-COFFEE
AÇAI BOWLS
- Sedona Bowl
topped with strawberries, banana, granola, and honey
- Brazilian Bowl
topped with mango, strawberries, kiwi, granola, and honey
- Volcano Bowl
topped with coconut oil, strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, and granola
- Maui Wowie Bowl
topped with pineapple, cashews, cacao nibs, bee pollen, toasted coconut, granola, and honey
- BYO Acai Bowl
- Cleanse Bowl
topped with coconut oil, banana, pineapple, strawberries, granola, and lemon zest
- Vortex Bowl
topped with blueberries, banana, toasted coconut, chia & flax seeds, granola, and honey
- Red Rock Bowl
topped with raspberries, banana, goji berries, granola, and red raspberry puree
- The Big Kahuna
topped with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, pineapple, toasted coconut, almond butter drizzle, granola, and coconut oil
- Awaken Bowl
topped with raspberries, almonds, golden raisins, granola, lemon zest, and honey
- Summit Bowl
topped with strawberries, shaved chocolate, cashews, granola, and honey
SMOOTHIES
LIGHT BITES
- Oatmeal
topped with blueberry, banana, agave, and cinnamon$4.25
- Breakfast Sandwich
with sausage or bacon, egg, and cheese$5.95
- Pancake Sandwich
maple pancake, sausage, and egg$5.95
- Bagel
single bagel, with your choice of avocado, cream cheese, peanut butter or jelly topping
- Yogurt Parfait
yogurt with granola, strawberries, and blueberrries$5.25
- Fruit Bowl
strawberries, blueberries, mangos, and kiwis$4.95